|
|
-
U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil
Top Dog
Brand New Yamaha Superjet Jettrim Mat Kit FOR SALE
Brand New Jettrim Bottom Mat for Yamaha Superjet.
- Black Mat
- Standard X-Stitch
- White Thread
- Silver Carbon Trim
Also comes with:
- Front Hump
- Under Mat Padding
Brand new, never used, never installed. Took out of box just to take the picture.
Reply Here, Call 928-255-0230, or email Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com if interested.
Asking $100.00 USD
Can ship anywhere in the world for extra shipping fee.
Last edited by CHagest; Today at 02:59 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules