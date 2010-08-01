Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brand New Yamaha Superjet Jettrim Mat Kit FOR SALE #1 U-Boat Captian - S.S. SeaDevil Top Dog Join Date Mar 2005 Location LHC Posts 1,242 Brand New Yamaha Superjet Jettrim Mat Kit FOR SALE Brand New Jettrim Bottom Mat for Yamaha Superjet.



- Black Mat

- Standard X-Stitch

- White Thread

- Silver Carbon Trim



Also comes with:

- Front Hump

- Under Mat Padding



Brand new, never used, never installed. Took out of box just to take the picture.



Reply Here, Call 928-255-0230, or email Sales@ProWatercraftRacing.com if interested.



Asking $100.00 USD

Can ship anywhere in the world for extra shipping fee. Attached Images superjetjettrim.JPG (4.13 MB, 7 views) Last edited by CHagest; Today at 02:59 PM .

sale@prowatercraftracing.com

928-255-0230

