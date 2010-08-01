pxctoday

Thread: Gas tank straps

  Today, 12:27 PM
    banjomaniac
    banjomaniac is offline
    Frequent Poster banjomaniac's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    nc
    Posts
    251

    Gas tank straps

    OK, I had to pull the straps off the gas tank to get under it to retrieve a wrench and a bolt, got the strap on the front back on after a lot of work but can't get the back strap back on and I know somebody out there has had to do this. I tried tying a piece of thin rope around it and pulling it that way but can't get it all the way to the hook. What's the secret?

    Banjomaniac
  Today, 12:52 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,660

    Re: Gas tank straps

    I did a Honda tank about a week ago. Just pull tight on one side and keep pulling as you slide your hands down to the other side. It works enough slack into the strap to get it hooked.
