Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Gas tank straps #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 251 Gas tank straps OK, I had to pull the straps off the gas tank to get under it to retrieve a wrench and a bolt, got the strap on the front back on after a lot of work but can't get the back strap back on and I know somebody out there has had to do this. I tried tying a piece of thin rope around it and pulling it that way but can't get it all the way to the hook. What's the secret?



Banjomaniac #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,660 Re: Gas tank straps I did a Honda tank about a week ago. Just pull tight on one side and keep pulling as you slide your hands down to the other side. It works enough slack into the strap to get it hooked. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules