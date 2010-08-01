Impellers:
144mm Solas YQ-CD-16/23 - New
144mm Skat-trak 17/22 C75
148mm Skat-Trak 12/15 D75 - thin blade
148mm Skat-Trak 15/21 D75
148mm Skat-Trak 15/25 D75 - New
$200.00 shipped + PayPal fees (in the continental 48 states) each.
65V trim system with black Riva extended steering nozzle. - stock reduction nozzle bore.
$150.00 shipped + PayPal fees (continental 48 states)
62T trim system with grey Riva extended steering nozzle. Reduction nozzle bored to 86.5mm and reinforced.
$150.00 shipped + PayPal fees (continental 48 states)
Yamaha superjet R&D intake grate - $100.00 shipped + PayPal fees (continental 48 states)
Yamaha 701 Watcon cylinder head with girdle hardware and three sets of domes (33cc, 34cc & 36cc).
$295.00 shipped + PayPal fees (continental 48 states)
13.5lb Rayce weight set with superjet mounting bracket.
Weights can be bolted to bracket or between motor mounts.
(Battery box mounting holes slotted/enlarged by previous owner).
$85.00 shipped plus PayPal fees (continental 48 states).
