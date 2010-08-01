Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sea-doo set to introduce next milestone watercraft to ijsba world finals attendees #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,339 Blog Entries 2 Sea-doo set to introduce next milestone watercraft to ijsba world finals attendees Valcourt, QC, CANADA September 26, 2017  BRP recently launched the 2018 Sea-Doo watercraft line and will showcase the new models for the first time publicly at the IJSBA World Finals. Sea-Doo is bringing the Escape the Everyday Experience to the Lake Havasu City, Arizona based event on October 5-8.



2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the Sea-Doo brand bringing innovation, performance and fun to waters around the world and also marks the 26th year Sea-Doo will be at the IJSBA World Finals. The IJSBA World Finals is renown as the largest watercraft specific event in North America where the best racers from around the globe converge to compete for world racing championships. The event takes place at Crazy Horse Campgrounds and draws nearly 10,000 spectators every year. BRP is the leading supporter of watercraft racing through the Sea-Doo X-TEAM Bounty racer contingency program and the Sea-Doo X-TEAM Promoter support program.



The Sea-Doo Escape the Everyday Experience will be set up on the west end of the event venue where several new models will be on display and available to test ride. Event attendees will have the opportunity to test ride the all-new 2018 Sea-Doo RXT-X 300, GTX Limited 230, and RXT 230 models on Friday, October 6th and Saturday, October 7th between 10AM-3:30PM.



Event attendees can learn more about the 2018 Sea-Doo GTX, RXT, and WAKE PRO 230 models on-site. Based on the new ST3 hull, these 2018 models set new standards in stability and control, both at rest and at speed. Learn about the new LinQ cargo system that allows modular customization with accessories including cooler, fuel can, gear bag, and more on the massive rear deck area. Attendees will also be able to get their groove on with the industrys first manufacturer-installed, truly waterproof, Bluetooth audio system playing music from the various display models.



The Sea-Doo World Finals fun is powered by the racing as leading Sea-Doo racers look to extend the X-TEAMs six year dominance in the elite Pro Open and Pro GP world championship classes. Celebrating the X-TEAM elite, select championship-winning Pro Sea-Doo racers will be invited to compete in the special Sea-Doo Bounty  PopMan competition. The Sea-Doo Bounty invitational event will pit top riders aboard the new 2018 Sea-Doo RXT-X 300 model - that is 86 pounds lighter than the previous version - where they must pop four giant balloons with the rider popping all four the fastest winning $1000 from BRP. Qualifying will take place Friday evening with the two fastest qualifiers competing Sunday for the $1000 Sea-Doo Bounty bonus.



Follow Sea-Doo and the #SEADOOLIFE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/seadoo and on Instagram and Twitter @brpseadoo for the most up-to-date information regarding BRPs 2017 IJSBA World Finals activities. For a look at the new 2018 Sea-Doo watercraft and riding gear, visit www.sea-doo.com



www.brp.com



Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Johnson, E-TEC, Can-Am, Rotax, LinQ, RXT-X, WAKE, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. GTX is used under license from Castrol Ltd.



*All Sea-Doo Test Riders must possess a valid drivers license and must be 18 years old or older. #2 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2013 Location NorCal Posts 1,949 Blog Entries 1 Re: Sea-doo set to introduce next milestone watercraft to ijsba world finals attendee TLDR; More sea couches and nothing new or innovative. triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules