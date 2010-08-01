Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 1100 AM exhaust manifold #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location southeastern CT Posts 152 Kawasaki 1100 AM exhaust manifold hoping to find a manifold to help me stuff an 1100 where it shouldn't be, PFP or factory or anything that doesn't need a huge expansion chamber, not for racing but for Wounded Warrior ski. Please help, on limited budget. Thanks David Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules