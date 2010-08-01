|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Kawasaki 1100 AM exhaust manifold
hoping to find a manifold to help me stuff an 1100 where it shouldn't be, PFP or factory or anything that doesn't need a huge expansion chamber, not for racing but for Wounded Warrior ski. Please help, on limited budget. Thanks David
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules