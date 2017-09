Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for a Couple of Screws to Finish My 1990 Kawasaki Tandem Sport Project #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 103 Looking for a Couple of Screws to Finish My 1990 Kawasaki Tandem Sport Project I just finished rebuilding the engine on a 1990 Kawaskai TS, and now I am dressing up the hull. I am looking for 2 black Phillips head screws (and rubber washers) that hold the dash panel to the steering cover. The dash is where the choke and fuel selector switch are located. I believe these a 5X20 screws. I need 2 screws to make the ski 100% complete. Please let me know if you can help out. Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules