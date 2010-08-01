pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 11:06 PM #1
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    130

    Iso fpp headpipe

    Looking to buy fpp headpipe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:12 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    34
    Posts
    3,179

    Re: Iso fpp headpipe

    blowsion sells brand new kawi and yamaha bpipe headpipes for $375. finding just a used headpipe for sale especially a kawi headpipe might be hard.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:21 PM #3
    Standalonekawi
    Standalonekawi is online now
    PWCToday Regular Standalonekawi's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Waterford CA
    Age
    34
    Posts
    130

    Re: Iso fpp headpipe

    I believe I can use kawi or yama. And I'm trying to spend half that, at this time. But may not have a choice lol thanks fastgtfairlane
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 