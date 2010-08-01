Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Iso fpp headpipe #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Waterford CA Age 34 Posts 130 Iso fpp headpipe Looking to buy fpp headpipe. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 34 Posts 3,179 Re: Iso fpp headpipe blowsion sells brand new kawi and yamaha bpipe headpipes for $375. finding just a used headpipe for sale especially a kawi headpipe might be hard.



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Waterford CA Age 34 Posts 130 Re: Iso fpp headpipe I believe I can use kawi or yama. And I'm trying to spend half that, at this time. But may not have a choice lol thanks fastgtfairlane Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules