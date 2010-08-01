So I need help selecting a Advent timing curve. I have curveset D7 which includes SXI 22,21,10 and 14. This is on my JS conversion with a PJS Viper 9000 cylinder on a 650 bottom, 800cc. Motor has dual 44s, factory xir pipe (wet), ECWI, and a TBM total loss flywheel. Have been running VP110 in it. I have been using SXI-10 since that is the safest curve but I feel like I should be able to bump it up, but am not sure what would be safe. Motor specs from Newmiller are pictured. Since it is already setup for 110 do I want pump gas curves as anything more will bump it further and require greater than 110, or am I just safe to run pretty much anything at this point? Need some schooling here.
zA9xGQ7qzd-NlPfeA13cMZ30C_T0jM_6cMP-CswMZzspX92IB?viewBox=712%u00252C949.jpeg