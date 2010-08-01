pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:24 PM #1
    bandit88
    Join Date May 2014
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,654

    Help selecting a Advent timing curve

    So I need help selecting a Advent timing curve. I have curveset D7 which includes SXI 22,21,10 and 14. This is on my JS conversion with a PJS Viper 9000 cylinder on a 650 bottom, 800cc. Motor has dual 44s, factory xir pipe (wet), ECWI, and a TBM total loss flywheel. Have been running VP110 in it. I have been using SXI-10 since that is the safest curve but I feel like I should be able to bump it up, but am not sure what would be safe. Motor specs from Newmiller are pictured. Since it is already setup for 110 do I want pump gas curves as anything more will bump it further and require greater than 110, or am I just safe to run pretty much anything at this point? Need some schooling here.

    zA9xGQ7qzd-NlPfeA13cMZ30C_T0jM_6cMP-CswMZzspX92IB?viewBox=712%u00252C949.jpeg
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing PJS800 conversion
    -90 TS650
  Yesterday, 10:50 PM #2
    restosud
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,794

    Re: Help selecting a Advent timing curve

    your cranking psi is 187 and you're running 110 octane?
  Yesterday, 11:24 PM #3
    bandit88
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,654

    Re: Help selecting a Advent timing curve

    See mcn6s first post on these threads, explains it well.
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=359445
    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=287899
