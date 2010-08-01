Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help selecting a Advent timing curve #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,654 Help selecting a Advent timing curve So I need help selecting a Advent timing curve. I have curveset D7 which includes SXI 22,21,10 and 14. This is on my JS conversion with a PJS Viper 9000 cylinder on a 650 bottom, 800cc. Motor has dual 44s, factory xir pipe (wet), ECWI, and a TBM total loss flywheel. Have been running VP110 in it. I have been using SXI-10 since that is the safest curve but I feel like I should be able to bump it up, but am not sure what would be safe. Motor specs from Newmiller are pictured. Since it is already setup for 110 do I want pump gas curves as anything more will bump it further and require greater than 110, or am I just safe to run pretty much anything at this point? Need some schooling here.



-90 TS650 #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,794 Re: Help selecting a Advent timing curve your cranking psi is 187 and you're running 110 octane? #3 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,654 Re: Help selecting a Advent timing curve See mcn6s first post on these threads, explains it well.

