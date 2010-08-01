Have a few New WSM pistons that were sitting in a shed and have some surface oxidation on the pistons and 1 or 2 of the ring sets also have some minor surface rust. Should clean up easily. Installing a set on a 720 motor tomorrow.
Each piston kit is complete with rings, c-clips and will include new WSM wrist pins.
heres what i have
1 - 720 .25MM over
4 - 720 .5mm over
3 - 800 .5mm over
1 - 800 1 mm over
$45 shipped each piston.
4 - Jetlyne 580/650/720 crankshaft oil seal kits
$20 shipped each
