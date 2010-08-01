Have a few New WSM pistons that were sitting in a shed and have some surface oxidation on the pistons and 1 or 2 of the ring sets also have some minor surface rust. Should clean up easily. Installing a set on a 720 motor tomorrow.

Each piston kit is complete with rings, c-clips and will include new WSM wrist pins.

heres what i have

1 - 720 .25MM over

4 - 720 .5mm over

3 - 800 .5mm over

1 - 800 1 mm over

$45 shipped each piston.

4 - Jetlyne 580/650/720 crankshaft oil seal kits

$20 shipped each

IMG_2303.JPGIMG_2304.JPGIMG_2305.JPGIMG_2306.JPG