WTB: JS440 JS550 Start/Stop Switch

I need one just like the one pictured. Mine has seen better days and has a few small cracks in it.

I'm looking for one in nice condition with no cracks. Sun fading is okay as long as its functional. Front of it doesn't matter because I'll be switching it out for one that supports a lanyard. Oh and good connectors too please!



Hoping to get a better deal here than ebay. Thank you!



