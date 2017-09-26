|
|
-
reinstalling tray pads on 650sx
Hey y'all.
Im going to restore the tray pads, dash, and hood corners on my 650sx. My ski only has a few of the screw caps that cover the tray pad hardware. Do you guys know of an alternative. I don't see them for sale anywhere. I also see that people silicone the tray pads back onto the hull. What is the best way to reinstall them? Id rather not cut a bunch of holes in my new upholstery, especially if I don't have the factory screw cap/covers.
