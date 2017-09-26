Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: reinstalling tray pads on 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Philly Age 27 Posts 4 reinstalling tray pads on 650sx Screen Shot 2017-09-26 at 6.21.24 PM.pngHey y'all.



Im going to restore the tray pads, dash, and hood corners on my 650sx. My ski only has a few of the screw caps that cover the tray pad hardware. Do you guys know of an alternative. I don't see them for sale anywhere. I also see that people silicone the tray pads back onto the hull. What is the best way to reinstall them? Id rather not cut a bunch of holes in my new upholstery, especially if I don't have the factory screw cap/covers.

