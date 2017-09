Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Screen for SBN 44 Flame Arrestor ? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 351 Screen for SBN 44 Flame Arrestor ? I have looked and looked and I can't find a screen or the part number for the screen to go into this Kawasaki flame arrestor for the SBN 44 which is the aftermarket carburetor which is installed on my wife's 1988 X2 650cc.



I don't even know what Kawasaki jet skis this flame arrestor was used on. Any ideas would be appreciated.



Stock flame arrestor for 1986 - 1990 550.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

