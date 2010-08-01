|
|
-
Cleaning out..Seadoo,Yamaha,Kawasaki parts..
Seadoo 787 Dual Mikuni 38's
Seadoo HX Motor mounts w/Bolts
Seadoo HX Stock Steering
Seadoo MPEM.. Part # B96160111191-Q
ZXI 1100 Fuel Pickup
ZXI 1100 KATS Trim Control Module
ZXI 1100 Wiring Harness
ZXI 1100 ECU (Only number on it is 8129)
Yamaha Waveblaster 2 Mikuni Oil Injection
Make Cash or Trade offer for X2 stuff..Located in NY(Albany area)
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules