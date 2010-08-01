Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cleaning out..Seadoo,Yamaha,Kawasaki parts.. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location Upstate NY Age 36 Posts 52 Cleaning out..Seadoo,Yamaha,Kawasaki parts.. Seadoo 787 Dual Mikuni 38's

Seadoo HX Motor mounts w/Bolts

Seadoo HX Stock Steering

Seadoo MPEM.. Part # B96160111191-Q





ZXI 1100 Fuel Pickup

ZXI 1100 KATS Trim Control Module

ZXI 1100 Wiring Harness

ZXI 1100 ECU (Only number on it is 8129)





Yamaha Waveblaster 2 Mikuni Oil Injection



Make Cash or Trade offer for X2 stuff..Located in NY(Albany area) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules