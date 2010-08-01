|
Hi from an EU spec guy :)
Hi, I'm Daniel, 23 yo, owner of a kawi 650sx and a sxi pro 750. My first time on a stand up jet was roughly a year and a half ago when I got onto my friends RN SJ, and immediately got hooked...I'm still new to all of this but I got a decent mechanic background and a passion for working on my toys. On land I ride an 05 ninja 636 and a dirtbike...
