99 SeaDoo XPL Oxidation Removing Hi friends , I am starting to work on removing the oxidation from the black gel coat . A cheap way I have found is using Comet Cleanser and Heavy Duty Scour Pads much like 3M Scotch Brite Pads . Then buff with buffing compound to high shine . So far it is looking very good compared to what it used to look like . Oh , I used to be a professional paint and body man .

Anyone else who can add to this post with information , please add comments . Thanks , Rick Last edited by jetRick; Today at 01:41 PM . Reason: Spelling error

Re: 99 SeaDoo XPL Oxidation Removing Diddo being in the autobody industry, you pretty much nailed it. I used the ultra cut compound for a few skis. Works great for lighter colors. With black I would gradually work into a standard cut compound to help eliminate swirls. But damn gel coat is hard. I've had to buff 42' boats before. But if you keep it covered when not in use and waxed. It'll stay shinny for a few more years. As a matter of fact. It's been about 6 yrs since I did my buddy's sea doo and it looks like I just repainted it.

