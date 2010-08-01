Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1976 js400 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,462 1976 js400 Picked up a original 1976 js400 while I was on a road trip this past week. Bought it off a family who owned it since 1978 used only on a private lake. I haven't really dug too far into it as its my winter restoration/preservation project, but from what I see, the underneath is hand laid glass near the nose. More info and pictures to come!

#2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2011 Location Tuscaloosa,AL Age 33 Posts 231 Re: 1976 js400 From what I read, the 76 was first year of mass production and was smc. My 73 is all hand laid fiberglass. Maybe this one was before the "mass production"? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,462 Re: 1976 js400 I will get pictures of what I am talking about. I assure you that there are no repairs on it, you can see from beach rash on the bottom that it shows through the paint/gelcoat.

