Thread: 1976 js400

1976 js400
Picked up a original 1976 js400 while I was on a road trip this past week. Bought it off a family who owned it since 1978 used only on a private lake. I haven't really dug too far into it as its my winter restoration/preservation project, but from what I see, the underneath is hand laid glass near the nose. More info and pictures to come!
Re: 1976 js400
From what I read, the 76 was first year of mass production and was smc. My 73 is all hand laid fiberglass. Maybe this one was before the "mass production"?
Re: 1976 js400
I will get pictures of what I am talking about. I assure you that there are no repairs on it, you can see from beach rash on the bottom that it shows through the paint/gelcoat.
