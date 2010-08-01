pxctoday

Thread: 1976 js400

  Today, 01:00 PM #1
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,462

    1976 js400

    Picked up a original 1976 js400 while I was on a road trip this past week. Bought it off a family who owned it since 1978 used only on a private lake. I haven't really dug too far into it as its my winter restoration/preservation project, but from what I see, the underneath is hand laid glass near the nose. More info and pictures to come!

  Today, 01:55 PM #2
    Riverrat650sx
    Riverrat650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Tuscaloosa,AL
    Age
    33
    Posts
    231

    Re: 1976 js400

    From what I read, the 76 was first year of mass production and was smc. My 73 is all hand laid fiberglass. Maybe this one was before the "mass production"?
  Today, 01:58 PM #3
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,462

    Re: 1976 js400

    I will get pictures of what I am talking about. I assure you that there are no repairs on it, you can see from beach rash on the bottom that it shows through the paint/gelcoat.

