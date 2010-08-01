Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 laserjet thunder jet f-14 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location Corunna, Mi Age 34 Posts 71 1993 laserjet thunder jet f-14 93' Laserjet F-14



Motor has been all rebuilt. Ski is in great shape. Ran awesome before it was stored. I pulled the pump out to have stripped and re-coated. It was corroded. I haven't touched it sense 2015. I drained fuel out of it. I have an extra carb rebuilt it for it. Also new Odyssey battery. It has a real nice cover also. Solar panel works on the pole. I've got some extra laser-jet specific parts also. Bilge works. Ski looks to be all factory except for the ocean pro flame arrestor. This ski ripped hard when I had it in the water. Gel coat is shiny and the graphics are in good shape. Hood looks like it was repaired at one time on top but it is smooth and just needs to be wrapped or painted. Pump is out but all ready to go back in. My loss is your gain. I have clear title and regisration for it. Ski is dusty and dirty from storage. I will wash it up and wipe her down and get some better pics.



Time to sell.

No time anymore for it and just cleaning out garage.





Asking $1,000.00



located in Owosso Michigan



Nick

989413468zero





IMG_1103.JPG

IMG_1104.JPG

IMG_1105.JPG

