Its been a long time since I've been on the forum, I am selling my Factory B mod chamber for a blaster, the chamber has been dented for it to fit into a square nose superjet. I ran the pipe for a season and a half, but with my winter project I am switching to a superjet mod chamber instead of the blaster chamber. The chamber comes with the hose and hose clamps going from the chamber to your square nose waterbox and the mounts and bolts to attach it to your flywheel cover. It also comes with a superjet gas tank that has also been modified (dented) for the chamber to fit into a superjet. The gas tank comes with front pick-ups and gas cap. Feel free to ask any questions.
Price is 380$ shipped to the lower 48. Thats for both the chamber and tank.
