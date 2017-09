Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS Reed Cylinder T3 porting PLUS more fast parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location socal Age 27 Posts 36 PJS Reed Cylinder T3 porting PLUS more fast parts Can deliver to World Finals

Open to reasonable offers and will separate if needed,will also ship



-PJS T3 Ported race cylinder .5mm over-great shape very clean ports and cylinder walls

-OceanPro non swirl head-good shape has light pitting on rear dome

-PJS dual intake manifold-excellent shape

-8 pedal reeds

-dual Mikuni BN38 carbs in great shape

-K&N dual FA

-Coffman Full pipe in great shape with all hardware and coupler

-Coffman manifold in great shape very clean

-Aluminium Handle pole in great shape just could use polish or repaint-$275obo

Has .5 over pistons and ran on this setup but there are some chips on the rear piston but id assume builder would replace.
21687799_10214589715761094_8396687478221166492_n.jpg 21768462_10214589715721093_2063126653002628238_n.jpg
21765051_10214600012018494_6133998758435523377_n.jpg22008261_10214600015378578_5173842283687206329_n.jpg22046700_10214600015058570_3251502589913476774_n.jpg22046812_10214600011938492_549466401555513770_n.jpg22008449_10214600015698586_7944274862652868122_n.jpg22007902_10214600011778488_8110938717467304817_n.jpg22007792_10214600013218524_6902813971384222839_n.jpg22007520_10214600013058520_5809970709963967414_n.jpg21766654_10214600016618609_3092186412166180095_n.jpg
-Complete 440 bottom end w/high torque starter











