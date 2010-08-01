Snagged a Supertrapp off ebay for my 550. I've read back through some old and REALLY old threads, but I couldn't find a key piece of information...

Is there a general consensus as to how many discs to run? Or perhaps just a range to start with? Seems like some guys ran 2 and others ran 18 with no rhyme or reason.

If not, I'll just start somewhere in the middle and then go drastically up then down to see what the real performance (and noise) differences are.