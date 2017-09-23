pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:32 PM
    skank21
    Yamaha Waveraider 1100 parts

    Basing the prices from eBay, feel free to make an offer.

    -1100 cases good condition $150 shipped
    -Ebox complete with stator $175 shipped
    - carbs popped cover look pretty clean for rebuild $80 shipped
    -Crankshaft core has some surface rust. Make offers
    -Reed cages with intake $50 shipped
    -Starter OEM $50 shipped
    -Flywheel $40 shipped good ring gear
    -Midshaft/coupler $35 shipped
    -sponsons $30 shipped
    -make offers on QTS parts

    Please text me for more pics, uploading here is a pain.
    605-208-4877
    Last edited by skank21; Yesterday at 10:33 PM.
