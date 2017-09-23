Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Waveraider 1100 parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location NC NE Age 27 Posts 194 Yamaha Waveraider 1100 parts Basing the prices from eBay, feel free to make an offer.



-1100 cases good condition $150 shipped

-Ebox complete with stator $175 shipped

- carbs popped cover look pretty clean for rebuild $80 shipped

-Crankshaft core has some surface rust. Make offers

-Reed cages with intake $50 shipped

-Starter OEM $50 shipped

-Flywheel $40 shipped good ring gear

-Midshaft/coupler $35 shipped

-sponsons $30 shipped

-make offers on QTS parts



Please text me for more pics, uploading here is a pain.

605-208-4877

