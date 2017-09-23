|
Yamaha Waveraider 1100 parts
Basing the prices from eBay, feel free to make an offer.
-1100 cases good condition $150 shipped
-Ebox complete with stator $175 shipped
- carbs popped cover look pretty clean for rebuild $80 shipped
-Crankshaft core has some surface rust. Make offers
-Reed cages with intake $50 shipped
-Starter OEM $50 shipped
-Flywheel $40 shipped good ring gear
-Midshaft/coupler $35 shipped
-sponsons $30 shipped
-make offers on QTS parts
Please text me for more pics, uploading here is a pain.
605-208-4877
