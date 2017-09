Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WFO Tube Steak Terry #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2010 Location On the run Posts 286 WFO Tube Steak Terry Is that chatty Kathy drama queen still frequenting this message board, or has his prescription to Estrogen expired? I'm also curious as to how his transitional surgery went and if it's effected his menstruation cycle? Originally Posted by cornhole Originally Posted by Yo Tube Steak Terry, Ole Corny the kid is back like a lumberjack ready to serve your sack a verbal attack uglier than a tat from your mamas rack. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,686 Re: WFO Tube Steak Terry I say Cornhole IS a pimp. '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) AirJunky Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules