Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ADA head question #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Lomita Posts 157 ADA head question Hey all,



ive got an 1100 with an ADA head with 30cc domes. I recently blew my motor up and it required me to buy 1 new dome. When I received it, I realized it has a different part number inscribed on it than my existing dome. The domes that were in my head corresponded with the 900cc dome part numbers (also 30cc though). Does anybody know if they are interchangeable? Obviously my ski ran with the 900 domes in there, so they are interchangeable in terms of fitment... but do they match up in terms of compression? Any input is GREATLY appreciated.



-Darren

2004 SX-R 1100

