  Today, 09:43 PM #1
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    Join Date
Sep 2008
Location
The flakka capitol of Florida
Age
35
Posts
3,903
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,903

    What causes low cmpression

    Taking apart a 185 motor from an 03 gtx, it has 150/100/50 psi front to back. Cylinders and pistons are visually perfect. Head/valves are as well, and there's no light visible through the valves. Haven't had a chance to do any other tests yet.
    Is there a common cause for this? Anything other tests I can run? These new fangled engines are a pita....There's a never ending supply of oil constantly leaking out everywhere.
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
  Today, 10:24 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    Join Date
Jun 2006
Location
Arkansas
Age
40
Posts
4,657
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,657

    Re: What causes low cmpression

    On a 185 i would suspect a head gasket. Was there no coolant in the oil?
    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 10:32 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,504

    Re: What causes low cmpression

    Time for a leak down test, get a plug adapter, fill that ****er up with air and see where it going
  Today, 10:34 PM #4
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,504

    Re: What causes low cmpression

    Unless it's diss assembled, I'd be looking at cams and bent valves, if it was the gasket u would be able to see it if u look really careful at the marks left on block and cyl head, at least if it was passing water
