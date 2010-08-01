Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: What causes low cmpression #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,903 What causes low cmpression Taking apart a 185 motor from an 03 gtx, it has 150/100/50 psi front to back. Cylinders and pistons are visually perfect. Head/valves are as well, and there's no light visible through the valves. Haven't had a chance to do any other tests yet.

Is there a common cause for this? Anything other tests I can run? These new fangled engines are a pita....There's a never ending supply of oil constantly leaking out everywhere. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





On a 185 i would suspect a head gasket. Was there no coolant in the oil?



Time for a leak down test, get a plug adapter, fill that ****er up with air and see where it going

Unless it's diss assembled, I'd be looking at cams and bent valves, if it was the gasket u would be able to see it if u look really careful at the marks left on block and cyl head, at least if it was passing water

