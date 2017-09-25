|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
A few questions
I started going through my new to me 91 SJ and came up with a few questions. I apologize if these are stupid questions but the stand up world is new to me.
First, I found a couple of rubber pieces laying in the hull, I went through some parts breakdowns and I couldn't find them. Can someone identify them and tell me where they go. Or Just let me know if I don't need them.
20170925_181127_1506384772551_resized.jpg
Second, how are you guys connecting your winch strap to your hull? I ran the strap through the bow eye hole to get it home but it looks like its damaging that rubber piece (might be fine once I get the bushing in). Plus I doubt that strap was designed to do that. Was thinking of getting some D-ring to put in there.
20170925_181147_1506384769798_resized.jpg
Third, are these rubber tubes on the hood important? One is broken off completely while the other is permanently bent. I don't think any air will be getting through it.
20170925_193248_resized.jpg
I'm just trying to get it in the water so I can play on it for the remainder of the season. Over the winter I plan on cleaning it up, getting it painted, adding footwells and replacing the hydroturf. I want to learn to ride it before I start changing everything out.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules