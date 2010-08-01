Another Jetting and Prop Question - Modified Kawi 750
Getting nearer to putting a 750 I built into my X2 and I am looking for a bit of advice. I plan on rebuilding my sbn 44 and am trying to figure out where I should start jetting and pop-off wise. (at sea level) I am also looking for a prop with low end for this set up. I asked in my build thread about props and was suggested 8/16 or 9/17 skat, but I didn't mention I was looking for bottom end. Thanks guys, here is what the engine looks like so far.
SP 750 (B cylinder) Wiseco pistons .50 over 150 psi R&D Timing advance SBN 44 Mikuni (BWC racing) intake Westcoast pipe (portmatched) case epoxy & ported intake Drilled Waterbox Head Tapped for dual cooling