  Today, 08:47 PM
    Chris_K
    Chris_K is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    57

    Another Jetting and Prop Question - Modified Kawi 750

    Getting nearer to putting a 750 I built into my X2 and I am looking for a bit of advice. I plan on rebuilding my sbn 44 and am trying to figure out where I should start jetting and pop-off wise. (at sea level) I am also looking for a prop with low end for this set up. I asked in my build thread about props and was suggested 8/16 or 9/17 skat, but I didn't mention I was looking for bottom end. Thanks guys, here is what the engine looks like so far.

    SP 750 (B cylinder)
    Wiseco pistons .50 over
    150 psi
    R&D Timing advance
    SBN 44
    Mikuni (BWC racing) intake
    Westcoast pipe (portmatched)
    case epoxy & ported intake
    Drilled Waterbox
    Head Tapped for dual cooling
