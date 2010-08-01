Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Another Jetting and Prop Question - Modified Kawi 750 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location FL Posts 57 Another Jetting and Prop Question - Modified Kawi 750 Getting nearer to putting a 750 I built into my X2 and I am looking for a bit of advice. I plan on rebuilding my sbn 44 and am trying to figure out where I should start jetting and pop-off wise. (at sea level) I am also looking for a prop with low end for this set up. I asked in my build thread about props and was suggested 8/16 or 9/17 skat, but I didn't mention I was looking for bottom end. Thanks guys, here is what the engine looks like so far.



SP 750 (B cylinder)

Wiseco pistons .50 over

150 psi

R&D Timing advance

SBN 44

Mikuni (BWC racing) intake

Westcoast pipe (portmatched)

case epoxy & ported intake

Drilled Waterbox

