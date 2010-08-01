pxctoday

  Today, 08:38 PM #1
    09dewaed
    09dewaed is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Philly
    Age
    27
    Posts
    3

    650sx nose trim removal

    Hey y'all. I'd like to remove the nose trim cover that includes the gas cap lid. I see 2 philips head screws up by the pole hinge. Once these are off and out, how do I get the trim cover off? I don't want to break it and although it's loose, it's not coming off.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:53 PM #2
    Riverrat650sx
    Riverrat650sx is offline
    Frequent Poster Riverrat650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Tuscaloosa,AL
    Age
    33
    Posts
    229

    Re: 650sx nose trim removal

    It's going to have to slide back I believe. It's been a while. There is a clip under it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:55 PM #3
    Riverrat650sx
    Riverrat650sx is offline
    Frequent Poster Riverrat650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Tuscaloosa,AL
    Age
    33
    Posts
    229

    Re: 650sx nose trim removal

    And now that I think of it. There's a third screw under the gas lid toward the front
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
