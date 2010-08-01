|
650sx nose trim removal
Hey y'all. I'd like to remove the nose trim cover that includes the gas cap lid. I see 2 philips head screws up by the pole hinge. Once these are off and out, how do I get the trim cover off? I don't want to break it and although it's loose, it's not coming off.
Re: 650sx nose trim removal
It's going to have to slide back I believe. It's been a while. There is a clip under it.
Re: 650sx nose trim removal
And now that I think of it. There's a third screw under the gas lid toward the front
