Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650sx nose trim removal #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Philly Age 27 Posts 3 650sx nose trim removal Hey y'all. I'd like to remove the nose trim cover that includes the gas cap lid. I see 2 philips head screws up by the pole hinge. Once these are off and out, how do I get the trim cover off? I don't want to break it and although it's loose, it's not coming off. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2011 Location Tuscaloosa,AL Age 33 Posts 229 Re: 650sx nose trim removal It's going to have to slide back I believe. It's been a while. There is a clip under it. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2011 Location Tuscaloosa,AL Age 33 Posts 229 Re: 650sx nose trim removal And now that I think of it. There's a third screw under the gas lid toward the front Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

