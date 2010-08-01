Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: SXR 800 Ebox recommendations #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2015 Location lake hopatcong Age 26 Posts 2 SXR 800 Ebox recommendations The CDI failed in my ebox. What does everyone recommend as a replacement? OEM? Advent? etc? The ski is a stock 06 with a b-pipe. Any help is appreciated.



Regards, #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2012 Location North Carolina Age 44 Posts 487 Re: SXR 800 Ebox recommendations A few years ago I asked Harry at GroupK this same question and he said OEM is the only way to go. My SXR has an oem cdi with the JSS connector mod and it's been trouble free for years.





advent is a fine system if you're electrics are up to snuff and you don't do anything stupid

