|
|
-
SXR 800 Ebox recommendations
The CDI failed in my ebox. What does everyone recommend as a replacement? OEM? Advent? etc? The ski is a stock 06 with a b-pipe. Any help is appreciated.
Regards,
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: SXR 800 Ebox recommendations
A few years ago I asked Harry at GroupK this same question and he said OEM is the only way to go. My SXR has an oem cdi with the JSS connector mod and it's been trouble free for years.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Re: SXR 800 Ebox recommendations
advent is a fine system if you're electrics are up to snuff and you don't do anything stupid
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules