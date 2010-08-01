pxctoday

  Today, 08:24 PM #1
    rbabb524
    PWCToday Newbie
    SXR 800 Ebox recommendations

    The CDI failed in my ebox. What does everyone recommend as a replacement? OEM? Advent? etc? The ski is a stock 06 with a b-pipe. Any help is appreciated.

    Regards,
  Today, 09:21 PM #2
    GabeH
    PWCToday Guru GabeH's Avatar
    Re: SXR 800 Ebox recommendations

    A few years ago I asked Harry at GroupK this same question and he said OEM is the only way to go. My SXR has an oem cdi with the JSS connector mod and it's been trouble free for years.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 09:31 PM #3
    restosud
    Top Dog
    Re: SXR 800 Ebox recommendations

    advent is a fine system if you're electrics are up to snuff and you don't do anything stupid
