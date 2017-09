Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Yamaha superjet tuning troubles #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2007 Location milford,ct Age 27 Posts 221 Yamaha superjet tuning troubles Im trying to help my buddy tune his sj and we are having trouble.





The ski has a factory bpipe mod

Ada head with 35cc domes

Taucetti f/a





For jetting we are using

75 low

135 high

2.0 needle seat

90 gram spring

Both high and low are out at there max and it's still running lean.





Based of my research this should be fine but it's not!!





Any suggestions? 1998 SuperJet

What year superjet?

2013

