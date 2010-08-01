Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Intercooler "chinise" #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Spain Age 27 Posts 30 Intercooler "chinise" Hello guys!

I have a RXP-X '08 and I would like replace my intercooler although isn't leaking yet.



I would like if somebody of you have experience using a chinese intercooler. I had see a chinese intercooler that look like Riva Gen3 and would like if really work good(they have ISO9001) or not. I had experience with others chinese automotive parts like stainless headers and they really have good quality.



Even is probably that Riva intercoolers and other brand could be make in chinese.



Really I was looking for opinions and a lot people saying that they are rubbish but that people don't try it and only say because is "chinese" however a little people that yes use it they say that work good. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules