Hello guys!
I have a RXP-X '08 and I would like replace my intercooler although isn't leaking yet.
I would like if somebody of you have experience using a chinese intercooler. I had see a chinese intercooler that look like Riva Gen3 and would like if really work good(they have ISO9001) or not. I had experience with others chinese automotive parts like stainless headers and they really have good quality.
Even is probably that Riva intercoolers and other brand could be make in chinese.
Really I was looking for opinions and a lot people saying that they are rubbish but that people don't try it and only say because is "chinese" however a little people that yes use it they say that work good.