Your preferred cool / cold weather riding gear
I have a 3/2 wetsuit but wondering if I should get other stuff when temps drop more. I typically wipe out a few times each time out.
What gear do you prefer when the water / air temps are ____?
To kayak we use drysuits and layers to suit how cold it is. To wakeboard in winter we use wet suits, wet suits are hell until they get wet and warm up
