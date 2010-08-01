pxctoday

  Today, 04:09 PM
    77sXZX
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Posts
    141

    Your preferred cool / cold weather riding gear

    I have a 3/2 wetsuit but wondering if I should get other stuff when temps drop more. I typically wipe out a few times each time out.

    What gear do you prefer when the water / air temps are ____?
  Today, 04:59 PM
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,497

    Re: Your preferred cool / cold weather riding gear

    To kayak we use drysuits and layers to suit how cold it is. To wakeboard in winter we use wet suits, wet suits are hell until they get wet and warm up
