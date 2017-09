Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bow pole for standup trailer #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Posts 54 Bow pole for standup trailer I'm repurposing a trailer for my 650SX. I'm looking for a straight vertical bow post (winch post). Specifically one with holes in it to mount the bow stop. All of the ones I've seen online are tilted at varying degrees and without mounting holes. I'm looking for a straight up and down (90 degrees) pole. Thanks - Jim '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

Re: Bow pole for standup trailer 2" square tube is what pwc bow stops online clamp to

