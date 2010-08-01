Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750, lost spark. #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2013 Location South Shore, Long Island Posts 594 Blog Entries 8 750, lost spark. OK, so my ski got partially sunk/ingested water yesterday in 6-10ft surf. couldnt get it tarted on the beach, nose planted, upside, pumped out etc. Spark was weak. Let a friend ride it & he said he wiped out & it didnt restart. so then the surf took it.

Towed it back 1 mille though inlet, lost the rider(rear weight) & then had to backtrack to get him. Likly took on more water here as bilge was working. (you pull an un weighted X2 more than 2mph, the nose gets burried.)



It's still a bit milky inside, we've done everything possible to help evacuate the water short of pulling the motor. Anyhow, the spark looked a bit weak on the beach & at home last night. After firing/pumping through 2 batteries trying to get it to fire (& repeatedly changing/cleaning plugs, etc) the weak spark is 'No Spark' as of this morning. Ive inspected/ rebuilt the lanyard s/s switch(not the issue at all).



*** I have a complete spare e-box & stator. the 750 coil only has 2 input wires. The black & orange & 3 bolts securing it to the box. I basically plugged the spare box's coil into the current box wires & tested new coils leads for spark. still none!

had to then go to work.





- Do those 3 coil bolts act as ground(meaning I need to ground that spare box out?)





- Does anyone know the test outputs on the CDI, etc?

trying to chase this back as fast as possible w/o having to swap the actual stator(PITA). I want to get the milky(saltwater) sludge out ASAP. I'll likely rewire the complete spare ebox tonight (X2 swap, 5 wires) to test that before pulling tank/stator etc.









thx in advance.

PS- Yesterday was a crap day. Beached my friends VXR with 6-10' surf(not so easy to re-enter the water when it's non-stop) because my brother almost drowned after he got taken out on my XLT, lost the seat, bucket, barreled it etc & I had to drag him to the beach.

Pull up 2 couches, then see my friend on my X2 dead in the water about to catch the rollers. No help from the idiot riding next to him to pull him further out to flat water, he looses my X2 in the surf & both get washed ashore.



VXR, XLT, friend, bro n me are all back to normal, kinda. My X2, she's in intensive care needing life support. 96 Waveraider 1100(sold)

96 WaveBlaster 2 (sold)

88 X2 750

93 X2 650 (sold)

04 GP 800R

03 XLT 1200

