Well... i was going to hang on to my aftermarket parts in case i get another Ultra someday. But ill consider selling my Shredmaster ride plate if it goes bundled up like this:
1. Shredmaster plate + CDI module = $480 shipped
2. Shredmaster plate + 2 WSM Platinum pistons (only 12 hours of use) = $480 shipped
3. Shredmaster plate + any 2 items below: = $480 shipped
-starter
-rear E-box with rectifier and starter solenoid relay inside
-Charging stator coil and cover
-Exhaust system with waterbox
Basically im trying to move my last few remaining parts from my part-out ski