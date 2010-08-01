Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 Shredmaster ride plate + bundled with other parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location SoCal Age 45 Posts 310 Ultra 150 Shredmaster ride plate + bundled with other parts Well... i was going to hang on to my aftermarket parts in case i get another Ultra someday. But ill consider selling my Shredmaster ride plate if it goes bundled up like this:





1. Shredmaster plate + CDI module = $480 shipped

2. Shredmaster plate + 2 WSM Platinum pistons (only 12 hours of use) = $480 shipped





3. Shredmaster plate + any 2 items below: = $480 shipped

-starter

-rear E-box with rectifier and starter solenoid relay inside

-Charging stator coil and cover

-Exhaust system with waterbox









