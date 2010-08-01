|
650sx Aftermarket Pole spring
As the title says...looking to buy an aftermarket pole spring.
Mine snapped on my yesterday when letting the pole down.
Thanks
Re: 650sx Aftermarket Pole spring
$25 shipped and paypaled i got one
Re: 650sx Aftermarket Pole spring
Any pictures of it? What brand?
Originally Posted by TMali
$25 shipped and paypaled i got one
Re: 650sx Aftermarket Pole spring
pm me your number and i shoot you over a picture tonight
