pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 01:25 PM #1
    ihazyi
    ihazyi is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    23
    Posts
    6

    650sx Aftermarket Pole spring

    As the title says...looking to buy an aftermarket pole spring.

    Mine snapped on my yesterday when letting the pole down.

    Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:47 PM #2
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,328

    Re: 650sx Aftermarket Pole spring

    $25 shipped and paypaled i got one
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:16 PM #3
    ihazyi
    ihazyi is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    23
    Posts
    6

    Re: 650sx Aftermarket Pole spring

    Quote Originally Posted by TMali View Post
    $25 shipped and paypaled i got one
    Any pictures of it? What brand?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:48 PM #4
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,328

    Re: 650sx Aftermarket Pole spring

    pm me your number and i shoot you over a picture tonight
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 