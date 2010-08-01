pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:49 PM #1
    mgoheen
    garage clean out...........tired or storing this stuff

    PM an offer if you can use any of this stuff.......

    if you don't see something just ask; i have several yamaha 650 motors and a big pin Kawi 750 motor too.IMG_1282.jpgIMG_1283.jpgIMG_1284.jpg
  2. Today, 01:06 PM #2
    mgoheen
    Re: garage clean out...........tired or storing this stuff

    IMG_1285.jpgIMG_1286.jpg
  3. Today, 01:07 PM #3
    mgoheen
    Re: garage clean out...........tired or storing this stuff

    Stock Kawi ultra 150 carbs.........
