  Yesterday, 11:47 PM
    dcwilson
    Sep 2017
    Saskatchewan
    8

    Hello from the great white north

    Hey everyone, new here from Saskatchewan, Canada. Have been an SXR owner for around 10 years and just picked up an 88 X2 so I'll be lurking on here for parts and information.
  Yesterday, 11:52 PM
    89jeepyj
    Jan 2011
    winnipeg
    32
    103

    Re: Hello from the great white north

    Check out western canadian jet ski riders on Facebook if you haven't joined.
