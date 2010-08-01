Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '88 x2 650cc What's the size of the oem Exhaust Manifold Bolts? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 344 '88 x2 650cc What's the size of the oem Exhaust Manifold Bolts? So I got my Mitivac MV8510 from Amazon to do the vacuum test and pressure test on the 650 in the X2 (and I can also use it for other things like the Cody test on the 7.3L PSD in my van).



So I remove the bolts, make my block off gasket for the exhaust side and start to reinstall the bolts with the block off gasket and ...



1. All of the bolts are socket heads which makes no sense given the fact that one of them sits directly underneath a pisser port which makes it nearly impossible to remove and reinstall (I cut a #8mm allen wrench to 3/4" long and used an open end wrench on the allen wrench to remove it. The person who installed socket heads instead of cap heads should be flogged 30 times; and



2. WTF !!!!! One of the three manifold bolts is ~1.25" x 10mm 1.50 while the other two bolts are ~1" x 10mm 1.25.



The bolt is shown on the attached 1988 JET SKI® X-2 Muffler(s) - Parts Diagram as part number 130, but it does not list its size.



I am buying stainless steel replacement cap heads tomorrow morning.



WHAT IS THE OEM MANIFOLD BOLT SIZE?



P.S. If the person who chose socket heads over cap heads is the same person who decided that a 10mm 1.5 would work in place of a 10mm 1.25, then he or she should be taken outside and summarily shot. Let me repeat that with emphasis.



Do it right or don't do it at all guys and gals! This ski is 29 years old this year and still runs like a raging bull! Your ski will likely outlive you. Think about the people who will be owning it after you! Show some respect for your equipment!



Grumble, mumble, grumble, mumble ...



Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Attachment 530919

