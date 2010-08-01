pxctoday

  Today, 08:32 PM #1
    1991pjs
    Sxi 800 Orem exhaust

    Looking to buy a stock sxr 800 exhaust .
  Today, 08:54 PM #2
    TMali
    Re: Sxi 800 Orem exhaust

    I got one $130 plus ship
  Today, 09:33 PM #3
    1991pjs
    Re: Sxi 800 Orem exhaust

    Any idea on shipping to pa 18428?
  Today, 09:39 PM #4
    TMali
    Re: Sxi 800 Orem exhaust

    Probably atleast $30

    Its got some weight to it
