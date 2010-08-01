|
WTB: 750 ADA head
Looking to purchase an ADA high comp head for k750. Girdle or non girdle set up
lets see what's out there! TIA!!!
resident guru
Re: WTB: 750 ADA head
I've got a nice used one. Pm and I'll check domes size and get you some pics.
Top Dog
Re: WTB: 750 ADA head
I have a Non Girdled West Coast Head 35cc Domes
150.00
Re: WTB: 750 ADA head
Thanks but specifically looking for ADA
Originally Posted by SteveTec
I have a Non Girdled West Coast Head 35cc Domes
150.00
