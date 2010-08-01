pxctoday

  Today, 06:39 PM #1
    Sxipro750
    PWCToday Newbie
    WTB: 750 ADA head

    Looking to purchase an ADA high comp head for k750. Girdle or non girdle set up
    lets see what's out there! TIA!!!
  Today, 07:33 PM #2
    madd_dips
    Re: WTB: 750 ADA head

    I've got a nice used one. Pm and I'll check domes size and get you some pics.
  Today, 08:05 PM #3
    SteveTec
    Re: WTB: 750 ADA head

    I have a Non Girdled West Coast Head 35cc Domes
    150.00
  Today, 08:30 PM #4
    Sxipro750
    Re: WTB: 750 ADA head

    Quote Originally Posted by SteveTec View Post
    I have a Non Girdled West Coast Head 35cc Domes
    150.00
    Thanks but specifically looking for ADA
