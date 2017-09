Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Zxi parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2010 Location NH Age 34 Posts 234 Zxi parts Have a umi racing ride plate-60 obo

Set of carbin fiber reeds in cages for 1100 one reed needs to be replaces small chip on one coner-40 obo

Stock zxi 1100 air box- 30 obo

Shipping extra



Sent from my SM-G935P using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2010 Location NH Age 34 Posts 234 Re: Zxi parts Also have zxi fuel level sender-50 obo



Sent from my SM-G935P using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules