Hi all, new to jetski's and this forum. My intro is here... http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=476682



This thread is to keep track and document my project. I'm sure I'll have lots of questions along the way but I promise to utilize the search bar.



So this is what I'm starting with. I'm told the ski has been sitting for many years and I believe that by the amount of bee hives I found hidden in it. I plan to keep the hull original with the exception of new registration stickers and new turf. Ski appears to be all stock and has 130lbs of compression in each cylinder.



21984280_10213759478477761_1023174300_n.jpg21979417_10213759489638040_1559035228_n.jpg21942505_10213759493278131_1835258106_n.jpg21979445_10213759492838120_689083225_n.jpg21984482_10213759491758093_2072287128_n.jpg21984309_10213759491718092_1644213627_n.jpg



Here is my current parts list:



Carb Rebuild kit

Battery

Battery Straps

Start/Kill Switch W/Lanyard

Steering Cable

Spark Plugs

Fuel Lines

Fuel Filter

Water Hoses

Primer Kit

Flush Kit

Pop-off Pressure Pump

Hydro-Turf

