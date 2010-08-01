Hi everyone. New member here and first time jetski owner.
Two weeks ago I picked up a 78 Kawasaki 440 and 88 550. After further investigation I saw that they are in fact both 440's.
The white 78 has 130lbs compression in each hole and I got it to fire with 2 stroke mixture into the cylinders. Definatly needs some love before I want to run it though.
The black 88 I was gonna part out and restore the hull to evenually swap everything over but now I'm thinking I should keep parts for spares. The engine appears to be seized.
22014717_10213759478397759_351519125_n.jpg21979417_10213759489638040_1559035228_n.jpg21984280_10213759478477761_1023174300_n.jpg21984309_10213759491718092_1644213627_n.jpg21984482_10213759491758093_2072287128_n.jpg21979285_10213759489838045_2032058764_n.jpg
I have three quick questions...
1) I read these could have a 38 or 44mm carb. How can I tell which one I have so I purchase the correct rebuild kit?
2) The hood appears to be missing one of the tubes as pictured. Is this detrimental to run correctly or protection?
3)The white 78 doesn't have a pisser exiting out the side like the 88 does. Does it exit somewhere else or does all the water just exit with the exhaust?
Thank you!