Hi everyone. New member here and first time jetski owner.



Two weeks ago I picked up a 78 Kawasaki 440 and 88 550. After further investigation I saw that they are in fact both 440's.



The white 78 has 130lbs compression in each hole and I got it to fire with 2 stroke mixture into the cylinders. Definatly needs some love before I want to run it though.



The black 88 I was gonna part out and restore the hull to evenually swap everything over but now I'm thinking I should keep parts for spares. The engine appears to be seized.



I have three quick questions...



1) I read these could have a 38 or 44mm carb. How can I tell which one I have so I purchase the correct rebuild kit?

2) The hood appears to be missing one of the tubes as pictured. Is this detrimental to run correctly or protection?

3)The white 78 doesn't have a pisser exiting out the side like the 88 does. Does it exit somewhere else or does all the water just exit with the exhaust?



Re: Hello From Wisconsin- New to me Kawi 440's



1) I read these could have a 38 or 44mm carb. How can I tell which one I have so I purchase the correct rebuild kit?

- The tubes keep whatever water might make it into the engine compartment at a level below the top of the carb so only air goes in the engine, it will run without one.

- you are correct, the water exits with the exhaust.



Thank you!

- The 440 and 550 came with 38mm carbs till 86 when the 550 received a 44mm upgrade. Identifying the difference is easy - the 38 has 3 bolts that hold the flame arrestor on and the 44 has 4.

2) The hood appears to be missing one of the tubes as pictured. Is this detrimental to run correctly or protection?

- The tubes keep whatever water might make it into the engine compartment at a level below the top of the carb so only air goes in the engine, it will run without one.

3)The white 78 doesn't have a pisser exiting out the side like the 88 does. Does it exit somewhere else or does all the water just exit with the exhaust?

- you are correct, the water exits with the exhaust. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



