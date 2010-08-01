|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Pair of X2s, Trailer, 650 engine and multiple spares - Lake Havasu
We are reluctantly parting with our beloved X2s.
1989 Limited with UMI steering, Coffman pipe, Jet Dynamics scoop grate and ride plate, Hydro Turf seat cover.
1995 was bought new in the crate around 1999 or 2000. It has a Jet Dynamic scoop grate and ride plate.
Spare 650 engine and LOTS of spare parts. See photos.
Triton single place trailer has been converted to a 2 place X2 trailer.
Asking $3000.
image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules