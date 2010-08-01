We are reluctantly parting with our beloved X2s.

1989 Limited with UMI steering, Coffman pipe, Jet Dynamics scoop grate and ride plate, Hydro Turf seat cover.
1995 was bought new in the crate around 1999 or 2000. It has a Jet Dynamic scoop grate and ride plate.
Spare 650 engine and LOTS of spare parts. See photos.
Triton single place trailer has been converted to a 2 place X2 trailer.
Asking $3000.
