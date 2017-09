Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Clean GTX 785 in Phoenix 1995.00 #1 Top Dog Join Date Feb 2004 Location Chandler, Arizona Age 52 Posts 1,668 Clean GTX 785 in Phoenix 1995.00 If you are interested I took in on Trade a Really clean Seadoo GTX - 3 Pass PWC

800cc with low hours / all stock engine never opened up.

Runs Perfect and I just went through the carbs replaced all the fuel lines and serviced it, also installed a new AGM Battery

$ 1995.00

Steve

call me if you are interested

480-632-5565 Attached Images 00H0H_fjoIQvZLE4K_600x450.jpg (28.7 KB, 1 views)

Action Power Sports Inc.



Action Power Sports Inc.

Extreme Motorsports Center

CHANDLER, ARIZONA.

