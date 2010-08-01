Pm or text 848-333-6526 with what you got.
1988 650sx- ground up resto, RAD flywheel, Solas prop, Jet Dynamics ride plate, Worx intake, Keihin 42 carb, Factory pipe, Jettrim mats-44.6 MPH
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=88+650sx
1992 550sx "567" ground up resto, Group K sleeper ported 650, 750 pump w/ Skat 9/17, Sudco 42, stock mod pipe, RAD flywheel, JRE quick steer, Jettrim pads- 48.5 mph
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=92+550sx
2009 SXR- bone stock
