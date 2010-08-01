Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Engine overheated on hose with salt terminator attatched #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 247 Engine overheated on hose with salt terminator attatched I just got my ski running good, rode on the river yesterday and hosed it all off with salt terminator connected and hooked it up to flush and it overheated, I gave it about 40 to 50 seconds to start peeing, water was coming out exhaust but not alot and was reaching to shut it off and it cut off and started beeping overheated. So I let it cool down and pulled the salt terminator and hooked hose up and flushed it with no problem so I guess I need to figure out a way to increase water flow on the salt terminator adapter? It does flow less water than just the hose. Anyone had this problem?



