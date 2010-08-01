Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: MacsBoost 2006 F12X Review! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location AZ Posts 149 MacsBoost 2006 F12X Review! I have a 2006 Aquatrax F12X. After allot of researching I bought the kit and felt pretty good about it in terms of trusting it would perform as advertised. Since $1500 is far from chump change I called Macsboost to inquire and surprisingly Mac answered the phone. We discussed things several times and he seemed confident and helpful. He also answered the phone on several more occasions to answer some tech questions but however, after the kit was installed I have tried to get ahold of him via email with no response. I hope that doesnt continue. Anyway, I already had the Solas impeller he sells with the kit so he agreed to sell me the kit for $1200 less the $300 I had already paid for the impeller he offers with the kit that I already had.. About 4 months later (3 WEEKS AGO) I bought the stage II kit.



The install was fairly straight forward but lucky for me I'm a pretty good mechanic because the instructions were pretty vague. For the serious money paid an install video wouldve been appropriate. It had a few caveats, like the mounting bracket for the intercooler is a bit tricky if not advised and the instructions should be more specific to save you time but all in all it wasn't too big of a deal to a guy like me. however, if you are a novice you are going to need to have it installed for you or spend allot of time figuring it out. Macsboost saying it's an hour and a half install is just not going to happen unless you are a Honda mechanic and you have installed several of these kits before. However, the avg Joe should be able to install it in probably 3-4 hours, taking your time and making sure you get it right. Anyway, when I got it all installed the ski fired right up ran perfect and the fit and finish was really nice and as advertised. Really solid and sano install with quality product!



That said  Lets get to the results  First I live in Arizona and its 110 degrees and the water is 85 degrees. Not a great enviornment for turbo or boosted applications as heat is the enemy and even far worse is we in AZ can only get premium 91 octane fuel from the pump. I set out to test this kit from the bottom up  In other words, start with the lowest octane then work my way up and see how it performed. I really didnt ever want to run anything other than premium pump gas because of cost but at the same time I knew to get the big performance out of the kit I would have to run higher octane as stated by Macsboost in all fairness. I was in the hopes that 91 octane would be great because thats what was advertised and I would just run higher octane once in a while when I really wanted a kick!  Well I was wrong  The combination of hot weather and water and low octane fuel didnt do much. The kit was installed flawlessly and was working perfectly. I had the stock boost tube installed in the ski and went out for my first spin. Obviously, I had hi hopes and was really excited  Well, that didnt last long. I went past the no wake zone and wicked the throttle and it didnt seem like any more power than I had before I had the kit! I was sort of dejected as I was expecting a major boost. HOWEVER, I remembered what MAC said to me and that was that you gain an extra pound of boost just with the intercooler and in these hot conditions it could actually work against the motor and it might be better to replace the stock tube with his 15.5 lbs tube to bring the boost back down but still run stronger. I made the change and it did run a little snappier and stronger than stock. However! I sure as hell wasnt satisfied that, that was all I got for $1200 dollars! I was pretty pissed at the time actually. So, lets just say for the moment that in those conditions with pump gas there was nominal gains for the money in my opinion and certainly not worth $1200-$1500 for those small gains.



However, I understood when I bought the kit that you had to have minimum of 93 octane and max of 98  100 to get the full effect of the kit so I came prepared. I brought av gas 100LL to mix with my 91 pump so I could jack my octane up and see how it worked. So, after the disappointing results with straight 91 I mixed the appropriate amount of av gas to bring my octane up to 93  WELL, then the ski WOKE up! It pulled hard from the mid to top with better throttle response and top speed. Then I changed the boost tube to the 17.5 tube and it picked up a bit more and was great but I suspected I didnt have enough octane to run that much boost because I could tell it was a little sluggish like the ECM (computer) was pulling timing and slowing the motor because of lack of octane. Ive learned a ton about this and will explain a little more later but for now that was all the motor would do and I was impressed but not like arm pulling impressed like I thought was what was going to be the case when I bought the kit.



So, I go back to the beach and mix in enough av gas to get me in the 98 octane range and ran it again with the 17.5 tube again and it was great! Pulled hard and the prop started cavitating where it hadnt before since I changed from the stock to the solas indicating more power and torque. In any event it was running really strong and now Im really impressed. Finally, I put the 19 psi tube on and am thinking, this is gonna be good . And it was! The ski is an animal! Arm jerker out of the hole all the way to 6450 RPM within about 3 seconds where it pretty much tops out at 64 MPH in 4-5 seconds in rough water. At that point I considered my money well spent!



The thing with boosted motors and octane is detonation or knock which will destroy a motor or at the same time make a motor run very strong if it has enough octane. The Hondas have a knock sensor and among other things senses how the motor is running and if it doesnt have enough octane and starts to detonate it will pull the motor back to save itself or pull timing so it can run safely. That takes performance away from the motor. So, I learned that with these boats and the macsboost setup you have to have appropriate octane depending on weather and temps and such to support the boost you want to run. For me, in AZ in the summer at 110 degrees and 85-degree water running thru the intercooler it takes 98+ octane to run 19 pounds boost full bore without the computer pulling the motor back which sucks and defeats the purpose.

That said, yes, the MacsBoost system needs more octane if you want to run serious boost and how are you supposed to get that at a reasonable cost? If its cold around you and you have 93 premium maybe you will be ok. If not, run a mix of av gas and pump if available like I do. Or worse case scenario run race gas or a mixture there of with pump.



The best option, however that Ive found so far is the one and only octane booster  BOOSTANE!!! I tried this last week after much research and low and behold IT ACTUALLY WORKED! This stuff is GOLDEN!!! Mix 1.25 ounces to 1 gallon of 91 and you get at least 98 octane. My ski ran just as good as straight av gas! It wound up to 6450+ and was bouncing off 64 MPH on a wind blown lake. I just tried it for the first time last Tuesday and was blown away. It is by far the cheapest option for high octane out there. I still want to test it a little further till Im totally convinced but I am very impressed so far. For a boosted application like my Honda with the macsboost this is the way to roll. Cheap and convenient !



Im going to do a separate write up on this product to let people know about it!

