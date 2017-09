Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 99 XPL want list #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 29 Posts 17 99 XPL want list This is a list of 99 XPL parts i need



Aftermarket intake grate

Good working Stator

R&D Pump gas head

After market prop



Will update and edit list as i think of more stuff! Please provide a picture of item.



I have a R&D pump gas head here http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...082&highlight=

