Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: dual carb tuning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 52 Posts 2 dual carb tuning Just put my 96sxi back in the water after 15ish years. Tore it down with a fine tooth comb. Starts like new. Runs like new. I almost have the carbs set correctly. It's dual carb and I'm having trouble accessing the screws in between the carbs. Anyone have any secrets?



Smirk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules